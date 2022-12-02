The A1 has been reopened following a lorry fire on the road this morning (Friday).

The northbound stretch between Stamford and Colsterworth was closed earlier today after three fire crews, including Grantham, Stamford and Corby Glen, were called to a lorry on fire.

The lorry has now been removed and the road is clear with no delays, National Highways reports.

The lorry was completely burned out in the incident on the A1. Photo: RSM Photography (61058539)

Lincolnshire Police were first notified about the fire at 5.28am this morning and one lane was reopened at 11am.