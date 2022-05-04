Road reopens in Great Gonerby after firefighters make loose chimney pots safe
Published: 10:31, 04 May 2022
| Updated: 10:31, 04 May 2022
The road through Great Gonerby was closed yesterday evening for a fire crew to make loose chimney pots safe.
One fire officer and a crew from Lincoln South with an aerial ladder platform attended a property in Great Gonerby to remove loose chimney pots and brick from an unsafe stack.
The fire service said the road was shut for around an hour and has since reopened.