Road safety is a particular concern of mine, and the importance of keeping ourselves secure when travelling in the winter months is even more imperative, says Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham.

Frosty morning starts, travelling home after work in the dark and the emergence of more potholes created by freezing water on the road surfaces only further highlights the need to ensure our road network is safe and accessible for all drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Some time ago, I was approached by Winchelsea Primary School in Ruskington regarding their road safety concerns on the B1188.

Dr Caroline Johnson MP (54413799)

After my meeting with the head and governors to discuss their concerns further, my team distributed questionnaires to residents in Ruskington to ask how the traffic and speed of drivers affected local people. The survey responses enabled me to put together feedback on residents’ key concerns about the road. I am pleased that after reporting my findings Lincolnshire County Council about the need for a crossing facility by the school, the plans for installation of a zebra crossing have been finalised and works are due to commence soon.

I have also been working together with fellow local MPs and Lincolnshire County Council to raise awareness of the importance of highways funding for our county. Maintaining our roads and ensuring LCC can operate a good system of completing pothole works and road resurfacing schemes to ensure the longevity of our roads is a matter I know many of my constituents consider a priority.

I recently met with Baroness Vere of Norbiton, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department of Transport, alongside other local MPs and LCC councillors to discuss this in more detail. I highlighted the distinct challenges that the rural landscape of Lincolnshire poses in terms of transport, and, in particular, managing and maintaining its local road network with Ministers and I will continue to press for more funds for Lincolnshire.

Safety on the A1 is another priority for many constituents who live nearby and travel on this critical piece of infrastructure every day. Concerns include congestion on the carriageway, short slip roads, dangerous crossovers and accident hotspots along this stretch of the road.

I am aware that National Highways are looking at some safety improvements to the A1 throughout Lincolnshire including between Grantham and Newark in my constituency, however, I remain concerned about the particular dangers of right turn crossings over the road such as at Toll Bar Road at Marston. I will continue to work with local councillors, National Highways, fellow MPs and Ministers to find a solution for further improvements to these dangerous crossings and ensure that safety improvements deliver for local residents.