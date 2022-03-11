A Grantham road will be closed next week so that surfacing and improvement works can be carried out.

Balfour Beatty will be carrying out carriageway surfacing and patching improvement works to the road in Welby Gardens, Grantham.

The works will begin on March 14 and are set to be completed by March 18.

A map shows where road closures will be as works are completed in Welby Gardens, Grantham. Credit: LCC (55397048)

Lincolnshire County Councillor for Grantham North, Ray Wootten (Con), said: "Dates for these works have been agreed with our contractors Balfour Beatty, and the relevant road closure has now been booked.

"As this road is a no through road, we are unable to provide a diversion route, however we shall accommodate access for residents and visitors.

Welby Gardens, Grantham, Google Maps/Streetview (55397914)

"The contractors on site will endeavour to work to the identified shift patterns, but there may be elements outside our control, including adverse weather, that may result in changes on site if required."