A section of the A1 has been closed for repairs.

Lane one of the A1 southbound has been closed between the A151 at Colsterworth and the B668 at Stretton due to damage to the road.

Contractors are currently repairing the road and it will remain closed throughout day.

09:14 // TRAFFIC UPDATE // A1 South , Near to junction B668 Stretton , turning to Oakham. One lane will be closed for at least 24hrs due to

re-surfacing requirements.

Thank you for your patience.



Update will follow when the lane is re-open. — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) October 11, 2022

It will also be shut overnight for planned roadworks.