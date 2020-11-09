Road to close on two additional nights for work on Grantham rail bridge

Network Rail is warning motorists that Springfield Road in Grantham will need to close overnight on two additional dates to allow major work to the town’s railway bridges to progress.

Network Rail is currently working on a major project to upgrade two railway bridges in the town. As part of a £2.7million investment, both Barrowby Road bridge and Springfield Road bridge will be strengthened. Network Rail teams will also repair brick and steel work, improve drainage and paint the bridges.

Network Rail says the work will make sure that the bridges remain reliable for years to come.

Three months of work on Springfield Road bridge will begin in January 2021. (40006100)

It says that to minimise the impact of the work on residents, motorists and businesses in Grantham, the work to the bridges is taking place one after the other so that one road can remain open for the overwhelming majority of the project.

Network Rail previously announced that there would be one weekend in November when both roads had to close, however due to a change in the design of the work, two additional overnight closures of Springfield Road are now needed. These will take place on the below dates and times:

10pm on Saturday, November 14 until 6am on Sunday, November 15

10pm on Saturday, November 21 until 6am on Sunday, November 22

The original planned closure of Springfield Road between 10pm on Friday, November 27 until 6am on Monday, November 30 will still go ahead.

Paul Rutter, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “We’re really sorry that we need to close Springfield Road overnight on two further occasions. The closures are late-night to try and minimise any impact which this has but we are sorry for any disruption caused.

“I’d like to reassure people that this doesn’t change our plans going forward and we’re still working hard to make sure that both roads are open around Christmas.”

Barrowby Road is currently closed for three months of work and is not due to reopen until December 4.

Springfield Road will then close for three months from January while work takes place on the railway bridge there.