National Highways says the A1 is expected to remain closed this afternoon after a lorry overturned.

The southbound carriageway of the A1 has been closed after a lorry overturned near to the Valley Lane turn off, Long Bennington.

Photos reveal that the lorry has completely blocked all lanes on the southbound carriageway with recovery efforts, involving three recovery lifts, expected to take several hours.

An overturned lorry has blocked all lanes of the A1 southbound carriageway. Photo: National Highways. (62874692)

An overturned lorry has caused delays on the A1. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (62873028)

The A1 was closed by police shortly after midday from the B6326 near Newark and the B1174 near Grantham.

An air ambulance was called to the scene of the collision, with Lincolnshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service also on scene.

An air ambulance left towards Nottingham but was reported to be empty. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (62873025)

After a wait of three hours traffic is being diverted through Long Bennington to avoid the incident.

Drivers report waiting in standstill traffic for over two hours while emergency services deal with the incident.

Lincolnshire Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible