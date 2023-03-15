Work to repair a leaky roof at The King's School will start soon and continue until October.

Castlegate, alongside the school, will be closed for two days from April 1 to allow scaffolding to be put up ready for the work.

The road will than be narrowed so the work, which is expected to take 26 weeks, can go ahead.

Roof repairs will take about 26 weeks at the King's School. (63009573)

King's School Head Master Simon Pickett said: "The roof on the Castlegate block which houses the Music Department, Design and Technology and Religious Education has been leaking for a long period of time.

"We were delighted to secure funding from the Department for Education’s Condition Improvement Fund to enable essential repairs to be carried out over the next six months. The King’s School continues to strive to maintain the Grade I and II listed buildings that form many of the classroom and administration blocks on our wonderful historic site.”

“The latest project follows on from successful major restoration on the Church Street Block and Brook Street Block. The start date for this new project was delayed and is now due to begin on 1 April 2023.

"Castlegate will be closed for a short period of time whilst scaffolding is erected and then road narrowing will be in place until the completion of the project which is expected to be sometime in October 2023. Local residents have already been informed via a letter about this essential work.

“We are delighted to have the team from Everlast, a specialist roofing company, contracted to complete this job.”

“We look forward to having a water tight building fit for the education of the students, and able to remain standing for centuries to come.”

Castlegate will be closed for two days to allow work to start on roof repairs at King's School. (63009567)

In a letter to local residents Everlast Waterproofing Ltd confirmed the temporary road closure in Castlegate.

The company said: "After the road closure, there will be a road narrowing for the duration of the works which will be approximately 26 weeks.

"However, this is weather dependant. During the road narrowing there will be yellow double lines temporarily painted over parking areas located on Castlegate to allow the flow of traffic."

The company says it will distribute a newsletter confirming the dates for a further road closure when the scaffolding is dismantled.