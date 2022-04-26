A road near Belton will be closed for more than a week to allow for patching works to improve quality and safety.

Lincolnshire County Council says the essential works are being carried out on Five Gates Lane, between Londonthorpe and Belton, to improve the structure of the road, improve the safety of road users and give a better 'ride quality'.

Works will begin on Wednesday, May 11, and are scheduled to be completed by Friday, May 20. Crews will be working from Monday to Friday, from 7.30am until 5.30pm.

The entrance to the Londonthorpe Woods car park on Five Gates Lane. (56287724)

Road closure and diversion routes will be maintained 24 hours a day for the weekday duration of the work.

The road will reopen for the weekend with restrictions due to be lifted at 6.30pm on Friday, May 13, and reinstated at 6am on Monday, May 16. After this period, the road closure and diversion route will remain in place until the work is complete.

Where possible for the duration of the work, access to the Londonthorpe Wood car park will be kept open, but there may be periods when the on-site crew are working on the road that runs between the car park entrance and the junction with the B6403 High Dyke. When this occurs, access to the car park will not be possible.

Karen Cassar, assistant director of highways for Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We are undertaking the work on this road to ensure that the safety and quality that the residents and visitors expect when driving and cycling on the route are maintained.

“With the weekend-long suspension of the road closure and diversion route, we are trying very hard to keep disruption as minimal as possible.

“We would like to thank everybody for their understanding and patience as we carry out these works on Five Gates Lane.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.