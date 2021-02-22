Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce says that it will continue to lobby for the Government to make key support schemes available to businesses after the Prime Minister has set out his roadmap out of lockdown.

Earlier this afternoon Boris Johnson outlined his plans for easing restrictions over the next few months, which starts next month with all schools returning and people being allowed to socialise in parks and public spaces with another person.

Simon Beardsley, Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “It is helpful that many businesses in Lincolnshire and across the country can now see a path to restart and recover.

Simon Beardsley, of Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce (44534867)

"We will continue to call for absolute clarity and honesty every step of the way over the weeks ahead, so that businesses have a fighting chance to rebuild. The stop-start and drip-feed dynamic of the past year has been so damaging for our business community and we must see that come to an end.

“Even with the new roadmap, the future of thousands of firms and millions of jobs still hangs by a thread as many hard-hit businesses simply don’t have the cash reserves needed to hold out several more months before they are allowed to reopen.

“Businesses will hold the Prime Minister to his pledge to support organisations for the duration of the pandemic, as we start to see light at the end of the tunnel. Businesses have haemorrhaged billions of pounds over the past year and need action now.

“We will continue to lobby to see that all the key support schemes for business should be extended – through the summer and wherever possible throughout 2021 – to ensure that as many viable organisations as possible can make it to the end of this pandemic and on the road to recovery.”