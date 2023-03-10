Snow has settled overnight in the Grantham area – and more is forecast for today (Friday).

Travel reports are showing traffic is moving more slowly than usual along main routes around the town, particularly the A1 south, A607 and A52.

Rail services appear largely unaffected, while some bus services have been suspended.

Orange lines around Grantham show traffic is moving more slowly than usual (7.30am). (62906620)

Centrebus said: "Due to heavy snow in the Grantham and Melton areas, the following services are currently suspended: 8 Grantham to Melton & Loughborough; 23 Melton to Bottesford; 25 Melton to Stathern; R2 Melton to Oakham; R29 Essendine, Stamford & Oakham to SMB Brooksby."

It added: "All other services around Melton and Grantham not mentioned are operating, but are subject to delays and diversions, and we will keep you updated as the situation changes.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused."

According to the Lincolnshire County Council website. all schools are open as normal.

The National Trust has closed Belton House due to the weather.

The Met Office forecast for Grantham predicts snow all morning before turning sunny this afternoon and warming up to 4C.

A yellow weather warning remains in place until 2pm today.