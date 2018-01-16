Roadworks to close A607 in Barkston at the end of the month

Roadworks will be carried out to replace failing sections of the A607 carriageway in Barkston over a two-night period later this month.

The work is set to take place in Honington Road on the evenings of Monday and Tuesday, January 29 and 30. To allow the improvements to be carried out safely, the road will be closed to all traffic from 7.30pm each night, re-opening by 6am each morning.

During that time, a signed diversion will be in place, directing traffic via the A607, B1174, A52, B6403 and A153.

Mark Heaton, programme leader – surfacing and patching, said: “It’s important we get these worn out sections of road replaced. However, to minimise the impact on motorists we’ll be doing the work overnight, with the road open as usual during the daytime. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

For the latest on roadworks taking place across the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks