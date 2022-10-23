A man plans to run 108km in just over 11 hours to raise money for charity in memory of his grandfather, who served during the Second World War.

Rob Taylor, who grew up in Long Bennington, is ready to run 108km on Friday, November 11, and aims to do it in 11 hours, 11 minutes and 22 seconds to raise money for Alzheimer's Society.

The former King's School pupil, who now lives in Wiltshire where he works as a tea taster, is taking on the challenge as a tribute to his grandfather, Harvey Taylor, who served in the Second World War and succumbed to Alzheimer's.

Rob Taylor in training for his 108km challenge. (60145230)

Rob's 100km route will start at Chartwell House in Kent, the residence of Winston Churchill from 1922 until his death in 1965, and will end at White Cliffs of Dover.

The 32-year-old said: "I want to give a nod to those who fought in the Second World War as my grandfather did so my route is Chartwell House to the White Cliffs of Dover. Each representing something very symbolic for the war."

"I am still very much in the running, no pun intended, to complete my 108km on November 11."

Rob is running in memory of his grandfather, Harvey Taylor, who fought in WWII (54092132)

Rob explained that a recent half marathon on Sunday went "perfectly as planned".

"A little plod around in two hours and five minutes," he added.

"The aim was to finish the run feeling like I could do it another four times and I’d say I wasn’t too far off that, as best as predicting these kind of things go!"

Rob took part in a 75km ultra run a few months ago, which "went pretty well all things considered".

Rob Taylor in training for his 108km challenge. (60145226)

If you would like to donate to Rob's fundraiser you can do so at https://justgiving.com/fundraising/100toremember

He has so far raised just over £1,600 and hopes to make it "a run to remember".