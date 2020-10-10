Home   News   Article

Grantham rock duo unable to play gigs start their own mental health service

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:00, 10 October 2020

A Grantham couple unable to perform their usual rock gigs have formed a service to help people with their mental health.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, gigs and concerts have been put on hold for Under The Covers Rock Duo, made up of Chantelle and Shane Cattermole.

With their main interest sidelined for the foreseeable future, the pair have started a project called ‘Let’s Rock to Better Mind Health’, which aims to provide mental health support to the people of Grantham and the surrounding area.

