A rock gig at a Grantham social club will raise funds for a local charity this summer.

‘Still Rocking After All These Years’ is set to take place in July at the Grantham Railway Club.

The event will seek to raise money for Grantham charity, GRACE, which continues to support the vulnerable in the community.

The gig will be held in the rear function room of the Railway Club, which is situated on Huntingtower Road.

With tickets costing £10, the gig is scheduled to take place between 7.30pm and 11.30pm on Friday, July

30.

‘Still Rocking After All These Years’ is a one night special with two legends of the entertainment scene.

Trevor Leeson and Johnny Ceasar between them have racked up 100+ years in entertainment.

In this show, they will not only perform, showing you why they have lasted so long, but will share with you some of the many stories and experiences they have had during their careers.

All profits after expenses will be going direct to GRACE, helping the charity to continue their important work.

To find out more or buy tickets, visit: www.facebook.com/events/794400748172001 or search for ‘Still Rocking

After All These Years’ on Facebook.

The event has been organised by Shaun Muffett. Shaun has also worked with others to organise a music festival, named ‘Gripper Fest’, in memory of local bass guitarist Mark Berridge.

Gripper Fest will take place on Saturday, July 17, at the Royal Queen pub, with proceeds from that event also going towards the work of Grace.