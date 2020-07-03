A new president took over the reins of the Rotary Club of Grantham on Monday, marking the end of a year curtailed by Covid-19 for his predecessor.

It was via a Zoom meeting that outgoing president Glenys Robertson handed over to Rod Tyler, who will serve in the club’s 90th year.

Glenys paid tribute to members for what they had achieved in only eight months, including taking on six new members, raising money for international projects like the Australian bushfire appeal, fund-raising to help ‘End Polio’, carrying out numerous mock interviews at local schools and the success of the 31st RotarySwimarathon, which raised more than £30,000.