Roman sarcophagus catches Real Deal David Dickinson’s eye as it sells for £18k
A Roman sarcophagus - an ancient stone coffin - was a rare lot brought up for auction by a Grantham auction house last week.
The marble coffin, which dates back to the late second to early third century, was carved with figures and double axes alluding to a battle between the Greeks and Amazons.
It was found in Kegworth and sold by auctioneers Golding Young & Mawer for £18,000 last Wednesday.
The piece also caught the attention of TV personality David Dickinson when he was in town filming for Dickinson’s Real Deal. Auctioneer Colin Young said: “Because it’s an exciting lot, David decided to do one of the inserts for the programme on it.”
Had the sarcophagus been in immaculate condition it might have sold for £150,000, Colin added.
