Roman sarcophagus catches Real Deal David Dickinson’s eye as it sells for £18k

A Roman sarcophagus - an ancient stone coffin - was a rare lot brought up for auction by a Grantham auction house last week.

The marble coffin, which dates back to the late second to early third century, was carved with figures and double axes alluding to a battle between the Greeks and Amazons.

It was found in Kegworth and sold by auctioneers Golding Young & Mawer for £18,000 last Wednesday.

A sarcophagus, sold by Golding Young & Mawer, became a focus of Dickinson's Real Deal, hosted by David Dickinson (9872143)

A sarcophagus, sold by Golding Young & Mawer. Pictured: Colin Young. (9872182)

The piece also caught the attention of TV personality David Dickinson when he was in town filming for Dickinson’s Real Deal. Auctioneer Colin Young said: “Because it’s an exciting lot, David decided to do one of the inserts for the programme on it.”

Had the sarcophagus been in immaculate condition it might have sold for £150,000, Colin added.