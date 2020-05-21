Home   News   Article

Ropsley Colts show support for NHS and key workers

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:36, 21 May 2020
 | Updated: 12:40, 21 May 2020

A village football club has shown support for the NHS.

Members of Ropsley Colts Football Club came up with a creative way to convey their gratitude to all key workers and frontline NHS staff during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The children are all missing their football but are staying safe and doing lots of online training andchallenges.

Read more
FootballHuman Interest

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE