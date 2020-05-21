Ropsley Colts show support for NHS and key workers
Published: 12:36, 21 May 2020
| Updated: 12:40, 21 May 2020
A village football club has shown support for the NHS.
Members of Ropsley Colts Football Club came up with a creative way to convey their gratitude to all key workers and frontline NHS staff during the current coronavirus pandemic.
The children are all missing their football but are staying safe and doing lots of online training andchallenges.
Read moreFootballHuman Interest
More by this authorMatthew Taylor