Ropsley couple reveal their baby's gender in unique way

A couple from Ropsley have put their own twist on the conventional gender reveal.

Stacie Clayton and Matthew Cole put their own countryside-style spin on the pre-birth tradition – by shooting a gun.

The soon-to-be-parents are expecting a baby girl, who is due to arrive on July 24.

Stacie Clayton and Matthew Cole are due a baby girl this July. (31161225)

Stacie said: “I wanted to share my short story of our gender reveal done with a twist.

“I watched a lot of videos online of how other people were doing gender reveals.

“We’re country people, live off the land and take part and sell a lot of country pursuits through my partner’s business, Matt Cole Field Sports.

“Due to us being this way inclined, I wanted to try something different, so a friend of ours filled cartridges with pink and we both let the shots of together at our small family and friends gathering at the local pub Fox and Hounds.”

Stacie added: “I’ve seen a lot of different ways reveals had been done and, of course, ours fitted us just right.

“I wanted to give a recommendation of gratitude to my sister, Stephanie Clayton, who’s an amateur photographer and is building her portfolio.”

