A client of the Farrow Friends befriending service was gifted with a special day out thanks to a taxi firm.

Rosemary Barrett celebrated her 97th birthday on Sunday (September 19) , and thanks to Autocabs Taxis she was able to mark the occasion in style.

Ahead of her birthday, Farrow Friends support worker Donna Rumsey put a post on social media asking for recommendations on an afternoon tea in the area for Rosemary’s special day.

After seeing the post on Facebook, Autocabs Taxis called Donna and after checking on a few details they organised a birthday treat for Rosemary.

The taxi firm picked up Donna and Rosemary in a Jaguar and then took them for afternoon tea at Finkin’s.

Autocabs Taxis then took the pair safely back home again, all for free.

Donna said: “Thank you so much to Autocabs Taxis and Finkin’s for today, you are absolutely amazing.

“Your kindness and hospitality overwhelmed us; You made my client so happy, and that makes me happy.

“We are very grateful.”