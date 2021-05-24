Members of the Rotary Club of Grantham and supporters ventured out on their third litter-picking venture at the weekend.

The team of volunteers managed to collect another 20 bags of rubbish from the area surrounding the services at Gonerby Moor on Sunday.

President Rod Tyler has been helping with the litter-picking exploits.

Rotarians embark on another litter-pick.

He said: “We have now collected over 80 bags of rubbish and associated items over the three visits to that part of town.

“It has certainly created a tidier area as the northern gateway into town – whilst, regrettably, we will never stop people throwing stuff out of their vehicles it is hoped they will be discouraged by seeing the cleaner area in general.”

Despite already doing their bit for the environment members of the club are determined to do more and will be out and about again on June 6.