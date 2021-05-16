Members of the Rotary Club of Grantham undertook their second litter pick around the Gonerby Moor Services area at the weekend.

Despite already clearing the southbound slip road last month, they still managed to collect a further 20 bags of rubbish on Sunday.

Rod Tyler, president of the club, said: “After our earlier success of clearing the southbound slip road and collecting 30 bags of rubbish, we concentrated on the surrounds of the roundabout itself and collected a further 20 bags.”

Rotarians have been clearing litter from the A1. (47107259)

The club will be out again this week as part of the Grantham Spring Clean campaign to clear rubbish from the roundabout up to Great Gonerby. Club organiser Roger Blakeman said he was really pleased with the response to their work helping to create a tidier area at one of the main gateways to the town.