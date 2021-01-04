A Rotary club has provided wrapped presents and Christmas cards which were delivered to children by a Grantham charity which provided Christmas Day lunches to people in need.

Members of the Rotary Club of Grantham bought and wrapped the gifts and wrote in the cards, in the hope that they could brighten Christmas Day for the youngsters.

The Rotarians personally donated £500 and £200 was added from RotarySwimarathon funds.

Toys were bought by Rotary Club of Grantham members. (43815503)

All items were bought from local shops in Grantham and gift wrapped by a group of members and their partners. In total presents for 41 children were purchased.

They were then delivered along with Christmas dinners by volunteers for Grantham Poverty Concern.

The project was identified by the club’s community committee in light of the Covid pandemic and the financial misery it has brought to families and children this Christmas.

With the wrapped gifts are, from left - Roger Blakeman, Rod Tyler and Chris Thomas. (43815505)

Committee leader Roger Blakeman said: "We were only too pleased to help Grantham Poverty Concern to make it a better Christmas Day for so many children."

Chris Thomas, from the Grantham Baptist Church, which administers work for Grantham Poverty Concern, said: “I cannot thank the members of the Rotary enough, their generosity and support has been humbling.

"These gifts will mean that children we are supporting will not feel forgotten in these challenging times.

"Grantham Poverty Concern is just a very small piece in the Grantham community support and we couldn’t do our work without the support of Rotary and many other people and organisations."

Presents were delivered to the charity by Roger and Rotary club president Rod Tyler.