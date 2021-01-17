A rural Rotary club has been providing vital support to the community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Rotary Club of the Vale of Belvoir has donated more than £3,000 to a variety of charities and good causes in need over the past year.

Despite the ongoing pandemic greatly restricting the club’s ability to raise new funds, the Rotarians decided to concentrate the use of the reserve monies in their charity account to support local organisations that were reaching out for help.

Rotarians Ann, Gerry and Mary attending one of a foodbank collection at Bingham's Buttercross. (43940218)

Through ‘Rotary4Food Banks’ the club has provided funding to supply food and support to a variety of charitable organisations including:

n Community Kitchen, Cotgrave – purchase of kitchen equipment and meals for those shielding.

n Tara’s Angels, Gamston – cash donation and provision of food for the victims of domestic violence.

n The Friary, West Bridgford – cash donation and two foodbank donations for the homeless.

n Rosie May, Bingham – cash donation and provision and distribution of food for those shielding.

n RadCooks, Radcliffe-on-Trent – cash donation and provision of hot meals for the elderly.

n Helping Hands, Bingham – cash donation for food.

n Community Volunteers Service, Rushcliffe – donation supporting the delivery of food and prescriptions.

They also contributed towards 12 toy boxes through the Rotary ‘Kids Out’ Christmas Toy Box appeal which were given to children living in abuse refuges in the NG postcode on Christmas morning.

Past president and Rotarian Denis Bacon has been helping with the fund-raising.

He said: “We also organised ‘donation days’ on the Buttercross in Bingham supporting Tara’s Angels for sufferers of domestic violence,Emmanuel House for the homeless and Grantham Foodbank.”

Despite restrictions, they were also able to raise more than £3,000 during a collection at Blue Diamond Garden Centre, East Bridgford, in the run up to the Christmas period to assist their charitable and community projects in 2021.

The Rotarians are hoping to be back out in the community more this year.

Denis added: “Unfortunately, some things were just not possible under lockdown rules including some ofour face-to-face services.

“We greatly missed meeting up with local families on our Santa’s sleigh runs through the villages but look forward to next Christmas.”