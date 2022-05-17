Home   News   Article

Rotarians enjoy Downton Abbey charity night at Savoy Cinema, Grantham

By Gemma-Louise King
Published: 11:00, 17 May 2022

Members of the Rotary club of Grantham recently enjoyed their second charity film night.

The evening saw 111 people turn out for the new release of Downton Abbey – A New Era at the Savoy Cinema in Grantham.

Before the film guests were treated to Prosecco and canapés, followed by a fundraising raffle.

Rotary members and their guests (56711749)
This latest charity film night raised £1,500 for Rotary charities with the two main beneficiaries being the Disasters Emergency Committee for Ukraine and the Rotary Foundation which assists with funding charitable projects at home and abroad.

A share of the net surplus on the evening will also go to Grantham Inner Wheel who have their own charitable projects.

Rotary members and their guests (56711766)
Rotary members and their guests (56711775)
