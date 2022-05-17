Members of the Rotary club of Grantham recently enjoyed their second charity film night.

The evening saw 111 people turn out for the new release of Downton Abbey – A New Era at the Savoy Cinema in Grantham.

Before the film guests were treated to Prosecco and canapés, followed by a fundraising raffle.

Rotary members and their guests (56711749)

This latest charity film night raised £1,500 for Rotary charities with the two main beneficiaries being the Disasters Emergency Committee for Ukraine and the Rotary Foundation which assists with funding charitable projects at home and abroad.

A share of the net surplus on the evening will also go to Grantham Inner Wheel who have their own charitable projects.

Rotary members and their guests (56711766)