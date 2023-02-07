A Rotary club has helped a community charity to complete a sensory garden which will be a peaceful haven in the centre of town.

Members of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club have been rolling up their sleeves and getting stuck into creating the new sensory garden for 'Place2Bee'.

The project complements the supportive work in mental health that the charity does from its base in the town.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club president Irvin Metcalf, third from left, is joined in the sensory garden with the peace pole by new member Jenni Cussell, Secretary Kevin Hale, President Elect Lez Jones and member Andre Finney. (62303586)

The Sunrisers have removed debris and trunks of dead trees, and helped the charity with putting hardcore down to create a shingled area next to a pond, working on a pagoda and planting areas, and will install two new benches this week as well.

The penultimate work of the Sunrise club, in the courtyard garden, was to install a peace pole, as a place of sanctuary and quiet reflection, which took place over the weekend.

Sunrisers attended the site on Saturday afternoon, after their stint at the RotarySwimarathon, and saw the instalment of the peace pole.

President Irvin Metcalf said: "This has been a particularly rewarding project that will benefit many people in the town, and I am proud that our club has been so instrumental in getting this garden finished, the peace pole being the centre of focus of this area of peace in the centre of town."