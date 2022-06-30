A rotary club has just delivered its twelfth food and drink package to a charity that helps the homeless.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary has just delivered its twelfth food and drink package to Grantham Passage, as part of its 2021-22 charity drive.

The £40 monthly deliveries and a £100 delivery at Christmas has been an annual charity cause for the past four years for the club, offering support to Grantham Passage and Grantham’s homeless people who directly benefit from these parcels.

Mary Howard of Grantham Passage and Rotarian Andre Finney with beverages and vitamin snacks.

Mary Howard of Grantham Passage said: “We greatly appreciate the support of Grantham Sunrise Rotary and their monthly deliveries.”