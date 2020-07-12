A group of Grantham Rotarians have been working with a number of local primary schools to donate books to a school in The Gambia.

Members of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club first heard about the Busumbala Community School from one of their founder members, Heather Wright.

Heather has been supporting the school, in the West Coast region of Busumbala, for many years. She visits the school most years, and asked for the club’s help in the provision of books.