Rotarians make bumper donation to Grantham Passage

By Tracey Davies
Published: 17:27, 21 June 2020

Rotarians have been supporting Grantham Passage throughout thepandemic with donations of food and essential items.

Members from Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club delivered a trolley full of goods to the Passage’s new distribution base at the Baptist Church in Wharf Road.

President Deborah Wylie said: “It’s wonderful to be able to continue to support the Passage in these difficult times.”

