Rotarians organised an archery competition at a disability games for young people.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary president Kevin Hale and three other members organised an archery competition at The Rotary District Disability Games 2022 in Lincoln on Sunday April 24.

The club ran the archery competition with the assistance of Lincoln Archers Club, who supplied the equipment and the instructors.

Two contestants under instruction and Rotarian Anita Asken keeping track of the scores. (56345201)

Each year the Disability Games for young people is organised by 10 local Rotary Clubs and provides an exciting day out for about 130 to 200 disabled people aged 18 to 45 from the East Midlands.

Other competitions included swimming, basketball, boucher, table tennis, weight lifting, darts, curling, and wheel chair racing.

The event provides lots of fun for disabled people and encourages them to leave their comfort zone.

All participants received a pack-up lunch and refreshments , a printed tee shirt sponsored by ExtensionPlans.net of Grantham and a games medal. A trophy was also given to the winners.

Any person wishing to take part next year should contact: granthamsunriserotary@gmail.com