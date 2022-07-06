Rotarians and beneficiaries of the grants from the RotarySwimarathon gathered at Harlaxton Church where £30,000 was distributed to worthwhile charities, causes and fundraisers supporting Grantham and the surrounding area.

At Friday's event, Peter Chalk, president of the Rotary Club of Grantham, opened the event by welcoming the 80 guests and said the event was always one of the highlights of the presidential year and it would be his last event before handing over the chain of office. He went on to thank all the swimmers, helpers and the corporate sponsors who ensured that all the running costs were covered, meaning that all swimmers' sponsorship could be handed out to the community.

The 2022 event raised £28,363 of which 10 per cent goes to the Rotary Club of Grantham for its own projects with the remainder going back into the community.

The Swimarathon presentation evening at Harlaxton Church. (57783390)

Roger Graves, leader of the event, said it was good to be back with a presentation evening as the previous two had been cancelled due to Covid but fortunately the event itself had still taken place in 2020 and 2021 despite all the troubles.

He said: “Whilst we as a club were still raising money, some organisations were not and therefore in 2022 we wanted to support as many as possible now that some normality had returned and the grants presented were covered from some 2021 money and some 2022. This has enabled us to support 31 organisations including some of the junior schools for various garden outside learning projects - no school receiving more than they had raised themselves.”

Anyone wishing to apply for a grant should do so via www.rotaryswimarathon.org.

The President's Community Shield went to Sir William Robertson Academy for its outstanding support. (57803659)

The beneficiaries were Denton School, Harlaxton School, Gonerby Hill Foot School, Grantham Life Saving Club, Grantham North District Girlguiding, Grantham Choral Society, Capoeir Senzala Grantham, Grantham Civic Society, Manthorpe Pre-school playgroup, Belmont School, Great Ponton Primary School, Grantham Lynx SC, Riding for the Disabled Association, Samaritans, St Marys School, Leisure Support Group, Parkinson’s Grantham, Grantham Canal Society, Rotary Club of Grantham Sunrise, Place 2 Bee Community, Barrowby Junior FC, Grantham Youth Trust, inspire+, Grantham Inner Wheel, Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust, National School, Jubilee Life Centre - £1,000, St Barnabas Hospice in the Hospital £2,000, Macmillan Cancer Support £2,000, Friends of Sandon & Ambergate £2,000, Sandon School £2,000, Grantham Food bank £2,000, Notts & Lincs Air Ambulance £2,500.

The largest grant of £3,000 went to the Grantham Cree Centre to enable them to install soft play equipment in one of their rooms at the day centre for adults with learning difficulties. Team leader Helen Hagues was delighted with the award and said that with funds they had raised themselves they could now go ahead and order all the equipment which will be extremely useful.

The Basil Blackham Founders Shield for the highest individual team went to Manthorpe Pre-School Playgroup which raised £542.

Charlotte Lawrence and Helen Hagues, of the Cree Centre, with president of The Rotary Club of Grantham, Peter Chalk. (57783464)

The President’s Community Shield went to the Sir William Robertson Academy for their outstanding support - in 2020 they raised £3,050, in 2021 they raised £3,269 alongside £3,500 from the additional #SWIM55 event and in 2022 they raised £3,189. They also supplied all the volunteers in 2021 when restrictions had just been lifted and this year supplied 14 volunteer leaders on all three days. To top it off they recently held a colour-run fundraising event for Cancer Research and raised £9,200.

Schools were among those who benefited at the RotarySwimarathon presentation. (57803655)

Headline sponsors of this year's RotarySwimarathon were Oldrids & Downtown and lane sponsors were Grantham Estates, Newton Fallowell Estate Agents, Belvoir! Letting Agents, HSBC UK, Specsavers. Hood Parkes Accountants, Peter Chalk & Co Accountants, KBR Gas Services, Vale Protective Coatings, Worth Waynflete Foundation and support from Printhub and Viking Signs.

Schools were among those who benefited at the RotarySwimarathon presentation. (57803657)

Next year’s RotarySwimarathon is being held from February 3 to 5.