Grantham Rotarians have come up with a unique way to try and discourage litterbugs from destroying the environment.

Members of Grantham Sunrise Rotary and the Grantham Inner Wheel have made it their mission to complete a weekly litter-pick across town and the surrounding areas.

They have even purchased new bag holders for their litter-picking exploits, which saw them focusing on the A607 from Harlaxton to the Farrier roundabout at the weekend, as well as the A1 south sliproad, filling four big bags of rubbish.

Members of Grantham Sunrise Rotary and Pam Metcalf of Grantham Inner Wheel. (47287798)

In a bid to try and make people think twice about carelessly discarding their litter again they have had ‘No Littering’ posters printed to place in the areas that they have cleaned.

Sunrise president Anita Asken is helping to spearhead the campaign.

She said: “We realised a couple of years ago that occasional litter-picking still leaves our countryside littered and that regular litter-picking is the only way to keep Grantham looking beautiful.”

President-elect Kevin Hale added: “Our members decided to try and educate – or embarrass – litter offenders by placing the posters where we have litter-picked to see if this results in less litter in those areas.”

The new litter picking equipment and signs have been purchased with help from The Rotary Foundation through a district grant.