Grantham Rotarians raise £1,500 on visit to classic car display
A Rotary club has raised £1,500 following a visit to see a display of classic cars.
Members of the Rotary Club of Grantham visited Car-iconics in Melton Mowbray, a car brokerage firm set up by a father and son.
While enjoying the classic cars on display and learning the history and organisation of the company, the International Committee turned the visit into a social and fundraising evening with raffle winners getting a trip in one of the classic cars.
The money raised on the evening has been shared between Ukrainian refugees in Grantham and those affected by the famine in Somalia and the flooding in Pakistan.
Car-iconics was formed in 2014 by Steven Gannon and son Daniel who decided to combine their business experience with a passion for cars by creating a classic car business.
The cars on display ranged from a historic Le Mans Aston race car to a road-going Lancia Delta Integrale and many between. Others included a Jaguar E type, Jaguar XK120, Aston Martin DB9, Mini and many others, in addition to limited edition sports motorbikes