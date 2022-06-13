Seven young people and two carers were treated to a day out thanks to a rotary club.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary sponsored seven young people and two carers from YPLP (Young Persons learning Provision) Grantham to attend the Kids Out at Wickstead Park in Ketteing.

The event is organised by Rotary District 1070 in the East Midlands and was attended by over 1,500 young people.

Rotary Club members attended. On the left is president Kevin Hale and on the right is Glenys Robertson. Johnathon Morley is second from the right. (57281029)

Johnathon Morley (pictured second right) said: “It was a great day out with lots of fun and things to do."

"The log flume was the best," added Johnathon, and he thanked Grantham Sunrise Rotary for organising for them to go.