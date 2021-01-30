Rotarians have been spreading the community spirit during lockdown by helping with a number of projects.

Members of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club have been active in the local community, and there are subtle signs across town of their good work.

Among them is the new South Lincolnshire Blind Society board near the old post office on St Peter’s Hill. The all-new board was unveiled on Saturday by Sunrisers Irvin Metcalf and Lez Jones.

Irvin Metcalf and Lez Jones, of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club, unveile the new Grantham Blind Society message board. (44153906)

Irvin said: “The old sign was looking tired and dilapidated and we offered to dismantle it, take it away and totally refurbish it, which is exactly what we have done.

“The new sign sits in this prominent position, and is a good visual aid to those requiring information. We have even installed solar powered lights to assist viewing at night.”

Susan Swinburn, of South Lincolnshire Blind Society, said: “Thank you very much indeed from everyone at South Lincs Blind Society. We think you have done a fab job it looks as good as new. We are grateful.”

Irvin metcalfe and John Cussell complete work on the museum doors. (44153914)

Across the road the unveiling of the newly decorated Grantham Museum doors took place, along with some cosmetic improvements to the inside of the museum, carried out by the Sunrise team. The doors have been sanded back and revarnished, and jeweller John Cussell, a Sunrise member, spent time cleaning up all the brasswork to make it look like new.

Inside, various painting jobs have been done and member Keith Copeland has built a new recording sound booth for recording soundbytes in the future.

The club has also been active in litter-picking, assisting Grantham Passage with donations of food and distribution, and over the weekend collected a number of laptops from club members which have been given tolocal good cause GRACE for the young people in need of them during lockdown.

Jon Bishop, of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club, th a number of laptops for Grace. (44153866)

Club president Anita Asken said: “I am proud of what our club is achieving during these difficult times. We are respecting the guidelines in social distancing and keeping safe, but at the same time working for the local community and its people, which is wonderful.”