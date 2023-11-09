A Rotary Club has been busy since the start of November planting daffodil bulbs and crocus corms.

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club and its partner organisation TESS (Training, Employment and Support Solutions) have held several sessions with the aim to plant 5,000 daffodil bulbs and 8,000 purple crocus corms.

A spokesperson for the Rotary Clubs said: “The purple crocus are for End Polio Now public awareness.

Daffodils bulbs were planted at the Barrowby roundabout.

“Rotary international has been involved with eradication of polio in the world since 1984 and has donated over $2 billion to the eradication project, which is also supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“Polio is only endemic to two remaining countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

Firstly, 3,000 daffodil bulbs were planted at the Barrowby Road roundabout.

Daffodils bulbs were planted at the Harlaxton Road roundabout.

These bulbs were donated by Anglian Water after it dug them up earlier in the year to install a new water pump.

The second planting session took place at the Harlaxton Road roundabout where 2,000 daffodil bulbs were planted.

The area had been cleared prior to planting the daffodils.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club helpers and members planting crocus corms.

On Tuesday (November 7), members and helpers planted over 5,000 purple crocus corms in Wyndham Park.

The remaining 3,000 crocums will be planted later in the month.

Anyone who would like to get involved with the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club email secretary@granthamsunriserotary.org.