Christmas is just around the corner as the official date has been announced for the turning on of the Christmas lights in Long Bennington.

The Long Bennington Rotary Club announced on Facebook that the lights will be turned on Friday, November 25, from 4.30pm at the Long Bennington Village Hall.

A spokesperson from the rotary club said: "People should expect a great atmosphere.

The lights will be switched on Friday, November 25, in Long Bennington. Credit: Long Bennington Rotary Club (60471569)

"There will be a school choir singing carols outside, Santa in his sleigh and village organisations with stalls in the village hall.

"It will be a fun and great social event."

There will also be hot food available and a licensed bar.

Admission is free for the event.