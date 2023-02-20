A Rotary club is appealing for donations to send out shelter boxes to those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The Rotary Club of Long Bennington is asking people to donate towards its shelter box appeal.

This involves the club sending off tents and other equipment to the countries affected.

A spokesperson for the club said: "So many people need our help. Rotary is about helping people less fortunate than ourselves.

"They [the people] are in desperate need of our help."

Two demonstration sessions will be held to show people how the equipment will be used.

The sessions will run on Friday, February 24, from 1pm until 5pm and Saturday, February 25, from 10am until 4pm.

The Rotary club has been running its shelter appeal since 2000.

Donations can be made be by cash or card as seen on the poster above.

For details, go to the rotary club's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LongBenningtonRotary.

Are you doing anything to help the people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria? Let us know at comment@granthamjournal.co.uk.