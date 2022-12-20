A rotary club paid a visit to two primary schools to present prestigious awards to some of the students.

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club presented several young people with Rotary Star Awards for acts of kindness and good citizenship.

These were presented to schoolchildren from Harlaxton Church of England school on Thursday, December 15, and students from the Isaac Newton Primary School on Friday, December 16.

Schoolchildren from the Isaac Newton Primary School being awarded certificates. (61451723)

Lez Jones, president of the club and co-ordinator of the awards, said: "These awards are very special to the young people, and it is very rewarding to make these presentations.

"The young people have been exceptional again this year, and it is our privilege to reward them. Although truth be told they are all stars in our eyes, and we wish them all a very Happy Christmas."

Those who won the awards were selected by teachers who wrote a citation that was read out by rotarians in a special ceremony.

Schoolchildren from the Harlaxton Church of England school being awarded certificates. (61451775)

Each recipient received a certificate and a badge of honour, which is "held in high esteem", added Lez.

At the end of each ceremony, photos were taken with members of the Rotary club.