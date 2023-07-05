A Rotary Club celebrated its anniversary “in style” last weekend.

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club held a party to celebrate its eighth anniversary.

Over 75 people attended the event in Harlaxton to “eat, dance and celebrate the occassion”, said Lez Jones, who is set to be the next president of the Rotary club.

Lez added: “This was an occasion that was going to be special and it certainly lived up to the hype.

“[The event] reflected on all the good work that they have done in the local community over these past few years.”

Music was provided by Trevor Leeson, who played guitar and performed two music sets.

Other entertainment included the Rotary band, and Val O'Dell reciting her own poetry written for the event.

Tractors were brought to the event from Lincoln RC and people were given rides and allowed access to vintage machines.

The party concluded with current president Irvin Metcalf handing over the chain of office to Lez, who is a founding member.

Lez added: “It is an absolute privilege to become president for a second time, and I look forward to serving the club and local community over the next year.”