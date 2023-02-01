A rotary club held a supper to celebrate the birthday of a Scottish poet.

The Rotary club of Grantham held a Burns supper on Saturday, January 28, at Caythorpe Village Hall to celebrate Robert Burns.

The day raised £1,068, which will be donated to rotary international charities.

Rotarians turned out to the supper to celebrate the Scottish poet. (62185049)

Sixty rotarians and guests turned up for the two-course meal which of course included the Scottish delicacy haggis.

Alistair Holmes, president of the Rotary Club of Grantham, said: "I addressed the haggis, David Close spoke in praise of the lassies and a suitable response was delivered by Ann Burroughs.

Speeches were made by the rotarians. (62185074)

Speeches were made by the rotarians. (62185159)

Speeches were made by the rotarians. (62185140)

"After the speeches the company were entertained by Charlie Charlton’s Ceilidh band."