The Rotary Club of Grantham celebrates Scottish poet Robert Burns with supper
Published: 13:00, 01 February 2023
A rotary club held a supper to celebrate the birthday of a Scottish poet.
The Rotary club of Grantham held a Burns supper on Saturday, January 28, at Caythorpe Village Hall to celebrate Robert Burns.
The day raised £1,068, which will be donated to rotary international charities.
Sixty rotarians and guests turned up for the two-course meal which of course included the Scottish delicacy haggis.
Alistair Holmes, president of the Rotary Club of Grantham, said: "I addressed the haggis, David Close spoke in praise of the lassies and a suitable response was delivered by Ann Burroughs.
"After the speeches the company were entertained by Charlie Charlton’s Ceilidh band."