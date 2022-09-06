Long Bennington Rotary Club dressed up and walked around the village to collect food for Grantham Foodbank, as well as raising over £1,200.

On Sunday, September 4, Super Mario and his friends from the Rotary Club made their way around the village to collect food.

Norman Bertram, president of the Rotary Club, said: "It was win-win all round! Donations from generous villagers, food for those who needed it and fun work for the Rotarians.

The members in their fancy dress. (59100838)

"They were collecting for the Grantham Foodbank and bringing colour and joy.

"Long Bennington Rotary Club collects food for the Foodbank in fancy dress to the inhabitants and they in turn responded with load of essentials for those in need in Grantham."

The Rotarians began the day with an empty lorry, and across the day it filled up with food from generous villagers.

Over £1,200 was collected in cash and more is still being raised on their JustGiving page which can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/longbenningtonrotary.

The amount of food they collected. (59100899)

To get involved, contact andy@allforemans.co.uk

The Long Bennington Rotary Club meets on every second and fourth Monday of the month for one hour.