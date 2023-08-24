The Rotary Club of Grantham has donated new planters to a popular town park.

The planters have been decorated with metal detailing to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and have been installed next to Wyndham Park’s visitor centre.

In a ceremony earlier this week, The Rotary Club of Grantham’s president elect David Burr presented the planters to Councillor Paul Stokes, South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet member for leisure and culture.

Left to right: Rotary Club of Grantham’s President Elect David Burr, Cllr Paul Stokes, Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, Karen Whitfield, SKDC’s Assistant Director of Culture and Leisure, Cllr Mark Whittington, Ward Councillor and Mayor of Grantham, Cllr Charmaine Morgan, Ward Councillor and Rotary Club of Grantham’s Public Image Chair, Barry Phillips.

Coun Stokes said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Rotary Club for this generous donation.

“The planters are a fantastic addition to Wyndham Park.

The detailing on the planters

“Not only do they look wonderful in full bloom, they are a touching tribute to mark such a special occasion celebrated last year.

“It will be great to see park users enjoying the planters as they explore everything that our award-winning park has to offer.”

A ceremony was held in Wyndham Park

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Councillor Mark Whittington, Mayor of Grantham and ward councillor for Grantham Barrowby Gate.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan, deputy mayor of Grantham, and Councillor Graham Jeal also attended the ceremony.

Other representatives of the Rotary Club of Grantham attended the ceremony.