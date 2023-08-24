Rotary Club of Grantham donates new planters to Wyndham Park
The Rotary Club of Grantham has donated new planters to a popular town park.
The planters have been decorated with metal detailing to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and have been installed next to Wyndham Park’s visitor centre.
In a ceremony earlier this week, The Rotary Club of Grantham’s president elect David Burr presented the planters to Councillor Paul Stokes, South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet member for leisure and culture.
Coun Stokes said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Rotary Club for this generous donation.
“The planters are a fantastic addition to Wyndham Park.
“Not only do they look wonderful in full bloom, they are a touching tribute to mark such a special occasion celebrated last year.
“It will be great to see park users enjoying the planters as they explore everything that our award-winning park has to offer.”
Also in attendance at the ceremony was Councillor Mark Whittington, Mayor of Grantham and ward councillor for Grantham Barrowby Gate.
Councillor Charmaine Morgan, deputy mayor of Grantham, and Councillor Graham Jeal also attended the ceremony.
Other representatives of the Rotary Club of Grantham attended the ceremony.