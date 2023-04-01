Two local charities benefited from an annual sporting club dinner and boxing tournament promoted by the Rotary Club of Grantham in 1983.

Cheques were presented to Mr Peter Stewart, of the Kesteven branch of the National Deaf Children’s Society, and the other to Mr W. Cross, of the Grantham Talking Newspaper for the Blind.

The tournament was presented by the B.M.A.R. Co. Amateur Boxing Club and the evening was enjoyed by a packed hall full of diners.

Mr Bernard Millhouse, Rotary Club of Grantham treasurer in 1983, Mr W. Cross, Mr J. Basil Blackham and Mr Peter Stewart. (63267818)

At the end of the evening, the Rotary Club of Grantham president at the time, Mr J. Basil Blackham, presented the trophies and also handed over two cheques.

The Rotary Club arrangements were made by a committee under the chairmanship of Bob Booth.

50 years ago - New council is given official name

The name was officially given to the new authority for the borough councils.

The authority was officially named South Kesteven District Council in 1973, which it is known by today.

This was a new amalgamation of Grantham and Stamford Borough Councils, Bourne U.D.C and West and South Kesteven Rural Councils.

This was established when the Department of the Environment announced the names of the 296 districts into which non-metropolitan counties in England were divided as a result of local government reorganisation.

Geoffrey Ripon, secretary of state for environment at the time, said the names “paid particular attention to the wishes expressed in each locality, and that for the most part the names recommended to him reflected substantial local agreement.”

10 years ago - Snow and ice didn't put stop to annual tradition

A long-running Easter tradition was maintained by plucky motorcyclists, despite freezing conditions.

Just 11 bikers were able to take part in the annual Easter Egg Run from Bottesford to Grantham. A further 15 made the trip by car.

Organiser John Bartlett was one of the participants forced by the road conditions to travel by car from the start of the run at Bottesford to The Meres Leisure Centre.

He said: “Normally we have up to 400 bikers taking part, but at least a few riders were able to make the journey and maintain a 23-year tradition.

“Some people travelled quite long distances to take part and they were unable to get their bikes out or conditions were just too dangerous.”

The Mayor of Grantham at the time, Ian Stokes, was waiting at The Meres Leisure Centre for the riders.