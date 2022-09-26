For the second year in a row, the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club held its treasure hunt.

Seven teams searched for bury treasure around the streets of Grantham on Sunday (September 25), from 2pm until 5pm.

Kevin Hale, president of the Rotary club, said: "It was good as it was only the second year we did it.

First and second place prize winners. (59573729)

"Last year we only had two teams as it was after Covid ended and this time there was seven teams and they all want to come back next time.

"It was a friendly atmosphere and there were lots of kids there which is what we were encouraging. A lot of them dressed up as pirates as well!"

Kevin, alongside the rest of the Sunrise Rotary Club, hopes to continue this event and see more teams get involved.

Smiley pirates. (59573834)

Pirates searching for bury treasure. (59573698)

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club would like to thank all those who displayed posters of the pirates in their windows.