A rotary club has held a premiere of the new James Bond film 'A time to die' on Friday 1st October.

The event took place at Savoy Cinema in Grantham, and the whole evening was themed around the British spy.

Grantham Surise Rotary Club primarily hosted the event, but the Women's Rotary Club and Grantham Rotary Club also assisted with the drink and raffle.

The Sunrise Rotary held a premiere for the new James Bond film. (52177573)

There was an Aston Martin at the event and Sunrisers dressed up in dinner jackets serving shaken not stirred drinks and canapes on arrival.

This was the first premiere held by the club, and President Kevin Hale described the event as "a spectacular evening."

He said: "We were so thrilled that the people of Grantham supported us in this first film premiere and thank everyone for their kindness and generosity that made the evening such a great success."

The Sunrise Rotary held a premiere for the new James Bond film. (52177545)

The evening was well attended with various local dignitaries attending, such as Leader of the Civic Trust, Courtney Finn and Robert Holland.

All 120 tickets for the event were sold at £15 each, with a rising total of £1400 being raised so far.

This money will be split among the 3 groups and go into funds for supporting local community projects.