The Rotary Club of Grantham has hosted the Rotary District Youth Speaks District Final.

On Saturday, March 12, the district final took place, and then the finalists were hosted at The Priory Ruskin Academy.

Each team consisted of a chairperson, a proposer and opposer, and the teams were challenged to speak for 15 minutes on a subject of their choice.

Teams represented in the final, for students aged 14 to 17, were Priory Ruskin Academy, Stamford High School, Carre's Grammar School and St Georges Academy.

A variety of topics were spoken about, including sciences being more essential than the arts, the criminalisation of tobacco products, and making foreign languages compulsory at GCSE.

Organiser and Rotarian, Rod Tyler, said that both judges commented on the high standard throughout the competition and the confidence shown by the young students.

Peter Berry, the immediate past district governor, presented certificates to all the students and prizes to the winning team, Stamford High School, who go forward to the Regional Final at the end of April.