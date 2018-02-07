Rotary Club of Grantham battle to become champion dragon racer

The Rotary Club of Grantham raised more than £250 towards the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, a charity launched by Rotary and other organisations, to help end polio.

Forty five members, guests and partners met at Belton Park Golf Club last Monday to take part in ‘The Dragon Race,’ which saw teams battle it out to get their wooden dragon from the start line to the finish line, using only the tension of a rope. The ‘Champion Dragon Racer’ on the night was Rotarian Ken Ackroyd and his wife Elaine.