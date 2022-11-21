A rotary club planted 1000 daffodil bulbs as part of the group's annual project to make the town "beautiful".

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club and members from TESS, an organisation that gives work experience to young people with special needs, planted the bulbs on Sunday, November 20, beside the A607 in front of The Farrier on Harlaxton Road, Grantham.

Irvin Metcalf, president of the rotary club, said: "It's wonderful to have so many members and members of the TESS organisation helping us out with the bulb planting.

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club planting the daffodils. (60785242)

"This project is also good work experience for the TESS members."

In previous years, the club has planted daffodils on the Barrowby Road roundabout and also the Harlaxton Road roundabout.

Irvin added: "We are looking forward to seeing a host of golden daffodils next spring, making Grantham beautiful."