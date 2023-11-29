A Rotary Club has been busy planting trees in a town centre park.

Members of the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club planted 25 trees in Dysart Park on Sunday (November 26).

Irvin Metcalf, treasurer of the Rotary Club, said: “Twenty five trees [were] planted - around the perimeter of the playing field.

Left to Right. Andre Finney, Kevin Hales, Irvin Metcalf, Ingrid Lyon, Andrew Lyon, Richard Lyon. Photo: Pam Metcalf

“[There were] five different varieties [including] Beech, Black Alder, Field Maple, Silver Birch and Cherry.

“Our thanks to members attending and our helpers, Richard and Mark and Pam Metcalf from Grantham Innerwheel club.

The members preparing to plant the trees.

“The trees were part financed by a Rotary District Environment grant and our charity account.”